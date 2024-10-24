Those Who Accused US Of Conspiracy, Now Begging For Its Help: Barrister Aqeel
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Government's Advisor on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that the people who have been accusing US for conspiracy in cipher-drama now begging the congress members for their release.
He stated this in a tweet while giving reaction on PTI’s letter to the members of the US House of Representatives.
Barrister Aqeel said that firstly these people have been accusing Washington for interference and now they are seeking support of America's human rights policy. How long the public will tolerate this duplicity, he asked.
He said that first they tried to build anti-American narrative and now knocking on their door, this is the height of political hypocrisy.
The advisor said that after misleading the nation, this is now a failed attempt to gain international support. Is this the slogan of real freedom, he questioned.
