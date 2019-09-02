Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmed Jawad Monday said that those who had destroyed the country's economy and institutions were sitting in the TV programmes, giving lectures on economy today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Ahmed Jawad Monday said that those who had destroyed the country's economy and institutions were sitting in the tv programmes, giving lectures on economy today. According to press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he criticized Maryam Aurangzeb that neither she understand the basics of economy nor does she have any understanding of the current economic issues faced by the Government

Ahmed Jawad while commenting on the press conference of the PML-N leaders said that Maryum Aurangzeb gave a lecture about their own Govt's economy which had taught corruption as legal and made theft permissible.

He said that the beloved leader of Maryam Aurangzeb even mortgaged the national enterprises to get borrowings and used this loan to build their own personal properties.

He said that their leader and then Prime Minister rescued the one who was responsible for the crisis of this economy in their 5 years tenure by sending him abroad in their own aeroplane.

He said that Maryam Aurangzeb should ask "Desi Aristotle" sitting alongside him about his own performance before commenting on the economy as he was currently under investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for looting billions from National Treasury.

He said that if the accountability is stopped and NRO was granted then they would change their narrative and start to look at prosperity in Pakistan.