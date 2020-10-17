UrduPoint.com
Those Who Hatch Conspiracies Against Pakistan's Armed Forces Cannot Be Benevolent To Nation: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Those who hatch conspiracies against Pakistan's armed forces cannot be benevolent to nation: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that those who hatch conspiracies to weaken Pakistan's armed forces cannot be benevolent to the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that those who hatch conspiracies to weaken Pakistan's armed forces cannot be benevolent to the nation.

Addressing a seminar on "Shaheed Hakeem Saeed's Life & Services" and media here on Saturday, he said people of Pakistan stand united with their defence institutions, adding that the opposition's agenda was being exposed to the nation and the whole nation rejects this agenda.

Governor Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition was fighting for political and personal interests instead of protecting the national interests. He added by criticizing the national institutions, the opposition was proving that they do not care about the national interest but their own interests. The public would not let the intentions of opposition succeed in any case, he said.

To a question, the Governor said that the people had rejected the protest of the opposition. No matter how many meetings they hold, the government was not under their pressure and the general elections in the country would be held in 2023.

He said the people of Pakistan also stand by the government and the government would continue its mission of serving the nation.

He said that protest was the right of the opposition but the path taken by the opposition against the institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances and the rule of law would be ensured in all cases.

Addressing the function, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the whole life and deeds of Hakeem Saeed were like an open book. He became governor and minister but his relationship with medicine did not end, he laminated. The way he had been serving humanity was a great example and his services would always be remembered in history, he said and added that Shaheed Hakeem Mohammad Saeed was a true man who came to Pakistan from India with a single intention and he worked day and night for the progress of Pakistan.

People like him were born once in centuries, he remarked.

Justice (retd) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, Justice (retd) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, Amjad islam Amjad and Director General Public Relations Muhammad Aslam Dogar and others were present on this occasion.

