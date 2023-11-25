Open Menu

Those Who Imposed Imran Khan On Pakistan Are Equally Responsible: Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2023 | 04:22 PM

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

The PML-N Supremo says Imran Khan did not rather he was propelled into power.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan didn't ascend to power independently but was rather propelled into office.

Nawaz Sharif said those what he said imposed him on Pakistan are equally responsible for current situation of the country.

Questioning the shutdown of RTS and manipulation of 2018 election results, the three-time prime minister emphasized that the orchestrated efforts aimed to empower an individual with a penchant for abusive language.

Nawaz reflected on his tenures, contending they weren't defeated in 1993, 1999, or 2017, highlighting that his governments were consistently toppled without justification.

Speaking at a PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot on Saturday, he pondered on the challenges of managing a country when prime ministers are removed arbitrarily, expressing that Pakistan would have thrived if his administrations had continued with their policies.

Recalling the positives of his 2013-17 tenure, Nawaz cited progress, job opportunities, low inflation, and an increased tax-to-GDP ratio. He argued that the consequences of removing his government weren't confined to his political defeat but had derailed the entire country.

Criticizing the bench that sentenced and disqualified him in the Panama papers case, he lamented the removal of a prime minister elected by millions at the hands of five individuals.

Asserting a commitment to the country's interests despite facing injustices, Nawaz stressed the need to avoid repeating mistakes.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in his address, predicted Nawaz's fourth term as prime minister on Feb 8, asserting that those attempting to sideline the three-time prime minister from politics had faded away.

Asif noted the loyalty of Nawaz's party members despite challenges, highlighting a queue of individuals seeking forgiveness for past actions.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Job Progress Panama Sialkot Russian Trading System Stock Exchange 2017 2018 Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 minute ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

24 minutes ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

33 minutes ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

8 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

17 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

17 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

17 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan