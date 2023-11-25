Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Supremo says Imran Khan did not rather he was propelled into power.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan didn't ascend to power independently but was rather propelled into office.

Nawaz Sharif said those what he said imposed him on Pakistan are equally responsible for current situation of the country.

Questioning the shutdown of RTS and manipulation of 2018 election results, the three-time prime minister emphasized that the orchestrated efforts aimed to empower an individual with a penchant for abusive language.

Nawaz reflected on his tenures, contending they weren't defeated in 1993, 1999, or 2017, highlighting that his governments were consistently toppled without justification.

Speaking at a PML-N workers' convention in Sialkot on Saturday, he pondered on the challenges of managing a country when prime ministers are removed arbitrarily, expressing that Pakistan would have thrived if his administrations had continued with their policies.

Recalling the positives of his 2013-17 tenure, Nawaz cited progress, job opportunities, low inflation, and an increased tax-to-GDP ratio. He argued that the consequences of removing his government weren't confined to his political defeat but had derailed the entire country.

Criticizing the bench that sentenced and disqualified him in the Panama papers case, he lamented the removal of a prime minister elected by millions at the hands of five individuals.

Asserting a commitment to the country's interests despite facing injustices, Nawaz stressed the need to avoid repeating mistakes.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in his address, predicted Nawaz's fourth term as prime minister on Feb 8, asserting that those attempting to sideline the three-time prime minister from politics had faded away.

Asif noted the loyalty of Nawaz's party members despite challenges, highlighting a queue of individuals seeking forgiveness for past actions.