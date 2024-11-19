- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Those who obstructs Pakistan’s security to face consequence: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General A ..
Those Who Obstructs Pakistan’s Security To Face Consequence: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that all those who creates obstruction in Pakistan’s security or tries to stop them from performing their duty will face the music
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that all those who creates obstruction in Pakistan’s security or tries to stop them from performing their duty will face the music.
Speaking at Apex Committee, here, the COAS said we all must collectively flight the menace of terrorism.
“Every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism, whether in uniform or not” he said.
Gen Asim Munir said that the constitution of the country is supreme for all of us. “The constitution holds us responsible for ensuring the internal and external security of Pakistan," he observed.
He said the personnel of armed forces and other law enforcing agencies are compensating for shortcomings in governance on daily basis through the sacrifices of their martyrs.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 77 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes7 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables13 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits13 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week19 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being19 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..19 minutes ago