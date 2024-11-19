Those who obstructs Pakistan’s security to face consequence: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that all those who creates obstruction in Pakistan’s security or tries to stop them from performing their duty will face the music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that all those who creates obstruction in Pakistan’s security or tries to stop them from performing their duty will face the music.

Speaking at Apex Committee, here, the COAS said we all must collectively flight the menace of terrorism.

“Every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism, whether in uniform or not” he said.

Gen Asim Munir said that the constitution of the country is supreme for all of us. “The constitution holds us responsible for ensuring the internal and external security of Pakistan," he observed.

He said the personnel of armed forces and other law enforcing agencies are compensating for shortcomings in governance on daily basis through the sacrifices of their martyrs.