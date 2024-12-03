Those Who Violated Law During Nov 24 Sit-in Must Be Punished: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM
PM Shehbaz says rioters attacked Islamabad during official visit of President of Belarus which caused great embarrassment to them
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday made it clear that all those who violated the law during 24th November sit-in, damaged public property and killed or injured the personnel of law enforcement agencies must be punished as per the law.
The Prime Minister said the rioters attacked the capital during the official visit of the President of Belarus, which caused great embarrassment to us. He said a weekly review would be conducted on the progress of legal actions against those spreading chaos in the country.
He was chairing a meeting of Task Force established in view of recent law and order situation in Islamabad.
PM Shehbaz said that a world-class anti-riot force would be established in line with contemporary global standards. He said a forensic lab will be integrated into Islamabad's Safe City project, bringing it up to international standards, and all necessary resources will be utilized for this purpose.
The meeting was informed that evidence such as weapons, shells and other materials collected from the scene of the protest site will be sent for forensic analysis. The process of identifying the miscreants present at the site of protests is also being completed swiftly and once identified, they will be presented in courts.
