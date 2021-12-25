Those who wait for deals to return home will always be pygmies of politics, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that those who wait for deals to return home will always remain dwarfs in politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that those who wait for deals to return home will always remain dwarfs in politics.

In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif family's politics was the dark age of Pakistan and the direction of the winds was no longer in their favour.

" When there is light, darkness disappears and this is what happened in Pakistan", Chaudhry Fawad remarked.