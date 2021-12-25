Those who wait for deals to return home will always be pygmies of politics, says Fawad

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 02:05 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that those who wait for deals to return home will always remain dwarfs in politics.
In a tweet, the minister said that Sharif family's politics was the dark age of Pakistan and the direction of the winds was no longer in their favour.
" When there is light, darkness disappears and this is what happened in Pakistan", Chaudhry Fawad remarked.