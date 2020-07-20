Those who want to become CM through factional politics live in fools paradise: Fayazul Has

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayazul Hassan Chuhan on Monday categorically contradicted rumours about any political change in the province and said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was performing his responsibilities very well and excellently with the support and confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said those who want to become the Chief Minister through back doors of factional politics lived in fools paradise.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, Fayazul Hasan Chuhan said that unfortunately, there was only one question about the replacement of incumbent chief minister was asked by the Opposition and the media for the last 23 months. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed confidence in the good governance of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that as a spokesman , he had no information about any political change in the province. "I have numerously contradicted the baseless rumors about such change during my press conferences," he underlined and added that anybody who met the Prime Minister was not the candidate for the slot of Chief Ministership.

The provincial minister said, during his recent visit to Lahore, the prime minister initiated revolutionary projects such as Quaid e Azam business Park, River Ravi Front Project and establishment of 10 state of the art hospitals across the province. On the other hand, he added that the previous government spent on Metro Bus and Orange train more than the total budget allocation for Health and education sectors of the province.