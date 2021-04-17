UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Those Who Were Promoting Non-democratic Culture Were The Biggest Enemies Of The Country: Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:41 PM

Those who were promoting non-democratic culture were the biggest enemies of the country: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that those who were promoting the non-democratic culture were the biggest enemies of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that those who were promoting the non-democratic culture were the biggest enemies of the country.

He said the politics of threats to hide corruption would not work anymore, rather the former rulers have to answer about their political malpractices. He said that PML-N was doing politics of accumulation of wealth for the last 30 years.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the previous ruling party was a cluster of "goons", well known for threats and attacks on government infrastructures as their political culture.

He said that those who were making Punjab police as their personal servants were issuing threats to government officials. These elements through their such type of political tactics, are serving nothing other than to protect the properties and financial interests of their political masters, he expressed.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest her 'strength and ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Italian Interior Minister Salvini to Face Trial ..

2 minutes ago

Old man, his sister injured in roof collapse incid ..

2 minutes ago

PTI legislators take measures to improve living st ..

3 minutes ago

FPCCI forms Policy & Research Board

6 minutes ago

France approves 'ecocide' offence to punish enviro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.