Thoshakhana Case Against Imran Khan: Islamabad Court Reserved Verdict

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

The trial court took almost three weeks to conclude the hearing of the case against the PTI Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2022) A district and sessions court in Islamabad Monday reserved the verdict on a plea moved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakana case.

The court took up the Toshakhana reference on Nov 22 filed by Election Commission against Khan for allegedly committing corrupt practices, which the former premier denies.

(Details to follow)

