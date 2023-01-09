Thoshakhana case: Imran Khan exempted from personal appearance today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has summoned the PTI Chief in Thoshakhana case and put off further hearing till Jan 31.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2023) A local court in Islamabad on Monday granted one-day exemption to PTI Chairman from personal appearance in Thoshakhana case.

A district and sessions judge heard the case.

During the hearing, Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared before the court to represent Imran Khan.

The counsel cited medical reasons for non-appearance of his client and asked the court to allow one-day exemption to Khan.

The court accepted his plea and directed Imran Khan to ensure his appearance before it on January 31, the next date of hearing.

The court earlier on Dec 15, 2022 had summoned Imran Khan on plea of the ECP in Thoshakhana case.

The ECP had asked the court to initiate criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in the said case.