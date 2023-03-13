UrduPoint.com

Thoshakhana Case: Islamabad Court Issues Non-bailabe Arrest Warrants For Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:06 PM

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran Khan

The court has directed the authorities concerned to produce the PTI Chief before it on March 18 after he failed to turn up before it  on Monday [today].

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2023) A sessions court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal passed the order in Thoshakhana reference after the PTI Chief failed to turn up before it.

The judge directed the police produce Imran Khan before the court on March 18.

The arrest warrants were issued at the time when Imran Khan is leading a rally from Lahore Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar.

Islamabad High Court last week had suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana reference till March 13.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran Khan’s petition challenging the issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana case and accepted the same, directing the PTI chairman to ensure that he appears before the lower court on March 13.

The chief justice late in the evening announced its reserved verdict.

The sessions court was all set to frame charges against Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference on February 28 but his lawyer had asked the judge that he be exempted from the hearing because he had to appear in several other courts. His indictment was deferred twice before. Then, the judge had issued arrest warrants for Imran and adjourned the hearing till March 7.

