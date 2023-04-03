Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday regarding the summons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi filed pleas against the call-up notices issued by the anti-graft watchdog on February 17 and March 16, respectively.

Bushra Bibi had asked the court to declare the NAB notices as illegal and asked the court to stay the inquiry by changing the investigation until the final decision of the Toshakhana case.

A division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pleas.

The counsel representing Khan and Bibi, Khawaja Haris, contended that the NAB's notices did not state in which capacity the information was being sought, and that providing complete information about the notices is mandatory for NAB as per judicial orders.

CJ Farooq inquired about the procedure of serving notices as per the latest NAB amendments, to which the lawyer responded that the Amendment Act says the NAB must establish a reason and communicate it to the receiver for summoning someone.

As per the amendment law, it should be mentioned whether anyone was summoned as an accused or summoned for any other reason.

The lawyer further stated that the Cabinet Division and Federal board of Revenue (FBR), which come under the banner of public offices, were also involved in the Toshakhana gifts case. The CJ of the IHC then asked if Imran Khan had received the summons, to which the lawyer presented the NAB's call-up notices served to Khan in court.

The lawyer stated that they weren't provided information in the notices and that it only mentioned that it was about an inquiry against public office holders. He also stated that Khan had sent a written response only and did not appear before NAB authorities in response to the notices. The lawyer added that petitioners feared that NAB would turn the inquiry into an investigation.

The court then asked the NAB prosecutor to present their arguments. The IHC CJ asked if a notice had been served to Khan again, to which the NAB prosecutor informed the court that a reminder had been sent to the former premier.

CJ Farooq remarked that the notices did not reflect compliance with judicial orders, and the court reserved the verdict on Khan and Bushra Bibi's pleas while issuing notices to NAB for their reply. The court later announced the verdict while issuing notices to NAB for their reply.