Thoshakhana case: Zardari, Gillani indicted, Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender

The court has issued lifetime warrants of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for repeatedly not appearing in Thoshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) An accountability court declared former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘proclaimed offender’ in Toshakhana reference and indicted former President Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard Toshakhana reference.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared before the court.

The court indicted both leaders, however, issued lifetime warrants of Nawaz Sharif besides seeking details of his moveable and immovable assets within a week.

It may be mentioned here that on June 30, the accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for Zardari and started the process to declare Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana reference.

NAB had earlier seized vehicles – taken from toshakhana – of Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani was accused of facilitating Zardari and Nawaz in this matter. The anti-graft body also accused Gillani of relaxing the procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts.

Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, owners of the Omni Group, were also nominated as accused in the reference.