 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to make the record of Toshakhana gifts, received over the past two decades, as public.

The cabinet meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, made this decision.

The details of the Toshakhana gifts would be displayed on the website of the Cabinet Division.

The development took place a day after Imran Khan lashed out at the coalition government in the centre for not making Toshakhana gifts public.

Khan had said that they had contradiction in their statements and only wanted to target him. He had said that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif took gifts from the Thoshakhana and that the reason that the coalition government in the centre did not want to make the record public.

Last week, the LHC was told that the federal government would make policy regarding the Thoshakhana gifts because the details were “classified” and could cause unnecessary media hype.

Munir Ahmed, a local citizen, had filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique last year in December and asked the court to direct the government to make the Thoshakhana gifts’ recipients public from 1947 till date.

According to the law, any gift taken from foreign dignitaries must be deposited in the Thoskhana.

The issue of gifts taken from Toshakhana came to the limelight after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was accused of hiding details of the gifts he received during his tenure in the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year in June had formed a ministerial committee to redesign the Toshakhana policy. Ministers of defence, law and commerce were included in the committee besides inclusion secretaries of finance, information and foreign affairs. The committee finalised recommendations just in a month and submitted a report to the prime minister office.