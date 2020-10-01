UrduPoint.com
Thoshakhana Reference: Court Orders To Seize Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:44 PM

Thoshakhana Reference: Court orders to seize Nawaz Sharif’s properties

The court has order confiscation of Nawaz Sharif’s properties after he continuously defied its order regarding his appearance in Toshakhana reference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) An Accountability Court on Thursday ordered to seize properties and assets of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Thosha Khana case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Asghar Ali passed the order after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials submitted complete details of Nawaz Sharif’s assets including cars and banks accounts in the court.

NAB officials told the court that the former Prime Minister owned over 1650 canal agricultural land, Mercedes, Land cruiser and two tractors. He also owned a bungalow in Murree and 102-canal agricultural land in Sheikhupura district.

Nawaz Sharif got a car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office, said the NAB.

Earlier, the court had indicted Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-Prime Minister (PM) Yousaf Raza Gillani in Toshakhana reference Nawaz Sharif was declared as proclaimed offender for continuously being absent from the court.

It may be mentioned here that Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gillani were accused of using special gifts given by the foreign dignitaries and not returning the same to the state. NAB had accused Zardari of only paying 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts. Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, it alleged.

NAB official claimed that Asif Ali Zardari used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

