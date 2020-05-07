Though the curve of COVID-19 cases is surging in Pakistan, the ratio is not as alarming as in other countries: Prime MInister Imran Khan

The prime minister said though the curve of COVID-19 cases was surging in Pakistan, the ratio was not as alarming as in other countries and for that the people must thank Allah Almighty during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The prime minister said though the curve of COVID-19 cases was surging in Pakistan, the ratio was not as alarming as in other countries and for that the people must thank Allah Almighty during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was accompanied by his team members including Planning Minister Asad Umar, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf and SAPM Sania Nishtar.

Imran Khan said being a responsible nation, the people must not let the poor face the burden of the crisis alone rather share it collectively.

"This is time we act as responsible citizens and follow the SOPs. The countries releasing lockdown, have also announced some guidelines to be followed by the people." He said the government had already announced unprecedented relief packages for the construction industry as well as poor and unemployed people but it could not keep it up for long owing to already not-so-good economic condition of the country.

The prime minister said the government had spent its revenue on relief packages and facing 35 percent reduction in tax receipts besides decline in exports.

He said though the government's relief package was far better than that of India yet it could not financially support every individual for long.

The government was receiving requests from restaurants and other sectors for opening as they were unable to bear any more loss.

He said the government had remarkably reduced oil prices bringing it to the lowest in the sub continent which would also help reduce the burden on the people.

He said soon after reporting of first coronavirus case in Pakistan, the government had announced lockdown across the country, closing all educational institutions and businesses to contain the swift-spreading of the virus.

But, the prime minister said he always feared the fallout of the lockdown on the daily wagers and the people associated with the informal economy.

He said after weeks long deliberations among the centre and provinces, the NCC decided to release the lockdown witnessing that the country was so far safe from West-like peak of the pandemic.

He said the government had already opened the construction industry in April and as per commitment, it had now decided to open the allied industries too.

He said the provinces were unwilling to open the public transport but contrarily, he desired so for it to be used by the poor people. He however, asked NCC to keep up coordinating with the provinces on the subject to help it revive.

Moreover, the prime minister said around 125,000 Pakistanis were stranded abroad because the country lacked quarantine facility. He said the Federal government was in talk with the provinces to allow self-quarantine to such people at their homes in what the federating units had apprehensions of any breakout if the people showed any negligence.

He said if allowed self-quarantine, it would be people's responsibility to follow the guidelines to ensure protection of others particularly the elderly family members.