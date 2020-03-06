Thought sharing session between P&D Punjab, Sindh Investment Deptt

A knowledge sharing session regarding 'Ease of Doing Business' was held between the Punjab Planning & Development Board and officers of the Sindh government at the P&D Complex here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A knowledge sharing session regarding 'Ease of Doing Business' was held between the Punjab Planning & Development board and officers of the Sindh government at the P&D Complex here on Friday.

Provincial Secretary of Investment Department Sindh Najam Shah was leading the delegation. The main agenda of the visit was to understand the working of the Punjab government.

Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch welcomed and briefed the dedication about the commitment of the Punjab government in its continuous effort for bringing about improvement and ensuring implementation on its 'Ease of Doing Business' policy in the province.

He highlighted the business reforms which was also facilitating the private sector of the province.

Program Director Program Implementation Unit (PIU) Ali Jalal also explained the delegation for bringing institutional structural reforms.

Provincial Secretary Investment Department Sindh Najam Ahmad Shah lauded theefforts of the Punjab government in terms of their working on the reforms of Ease of DoingBusiness in Punjab.