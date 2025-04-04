Thoughts, ideas of Shaheed ZA Bhutto continue to guide PPP: Lanjar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Home Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday said that the sayings, thoughts and ideas of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will continue to guide the Pakistan People's Party as a beacon of light.

On the occasion of 46th Youm e Shahadat of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he said that the leader of the people, and the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is still ruling the hearts of the people.

The Home Minister Lanjar said that the people, his thoughts for the development of the country and above all his efforts to unite the Muslim Ummah on one platform are still a golden chapter of history.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not fear anyone or bow down for the survival of democracy and honour.