Thousand Kashmiri diaspora protest against Indian war crimes in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) Jun 12 (APP) ::Seeking an immediate end to illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, hundreds of Kashmiri demonstrators and their allies rallied on roads and streets in the United Kingdom metropolis London, on Sunday, urging the British government to hold India accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity inflicted on the people of the UN-designated disputed region.

The pro-Kashmir demonstrators gathered at the UK Parliament Square and marched towards the Indian High Commission in London raising slogans to free Kashmir from illegal Indian occupation, says a.message reaching and Released to the media here Sunday night.

Raising slogans and placards that sought immediate release of Kashmiri resistance leader Muhammad Yasin Malik who was given life imprisonment by Indian court in a politically motivated case.

The iconic Kashmiri leader Malik has been active in Kashmir freedom struggle since 1980s and is being considered most popular in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK). His commitment with ongoing Kashmir liberation movement was the big challenge for Indian military establishment that arrested him with the support of Indian government in a false case of 1990s and was not even given the right to hire the lawyer fo his defence.

Besides Malik other Kashmiri leaders like Shabir Shah , Masarat Alam Bhat,Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Zaffar Akbar Bhat , Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah, Naeem Khan, Peer Saifullah and Mehraj Uddin Kalwal are also behind the bars in false and politically motivated cases.

The supporters of Kashmiri freedom struggle vowed to continue to campaign until last Indian occupying trooper is withdrawn from Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

The rally" "Free Yasin Malik and All Political Prisoners" of IIoJK was organised by all UK-based all Kashmiri diaspora groups urging the UK government and international community to force India halt its atrocities in IIoJK.

The demonstrators raised massive sloganeering outside Indian High Commission, questioning the credentials of its so-called democracy when India is brazenly violating international law and the UN resolutions on IIoJK.

President Tehreek-e-Kashmir TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani urged the participants to become voice of Kashmiris in IIoJK.

"It is an obligation on us, those living in the European and western countries to become voice and mouth pieces of people of IIoJK," said Kayani, addressing the marchers which included women and children.

"India has imposed a graveyard silence in IIoJK through the military might. Whoever seeks right to self-determination is being abducted and charged on farce and fake cases thus Indian military regime has spread terror in IIoJK," said Kayani.

"But we will not let Indian military regime to have an easy walk in IIoJK; we will hold it accountable from London to Washington to Geneva to New York,"" said Kayani, announcing to intensify lobbying efforts on Kashmir in world capitals.

The Kashmiri leader said it was incumbent on diaspora groups to form a unity of purpose and action to "name and shame India for its illegal occupation of Kashmir." Kashmiri Leader Khawajah Inam ul haq said "We cannot let western countries give India a choice of marauding international values of honor and dignity that the Indian military regime is trampling upon in IIoJK," Gulfaraz Khan Spokesperson JKLF UK said "stability and peace in South Asia and wider Asia-Pacific is only possible when India is forced to allow Kashmiri decide their political fate as promised by the United Nations through a free and fair plebiscite." "India is only a trouble maker and can never be a guarantor of people in the region," slamming New Delhi for fake cases against Yasin Malik and Kashmiri resistance leaders.

The demonstrators began march from parliament square and took the route of the UK Prime Minister' Office i.e. 10 Downing Street, Trafalgar Square and concluded the demonstration outside the Indian High Commission London. Ends/app/ahr