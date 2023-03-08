UrduPoint.com

Thousand Of Kahsmiri Women Paying Heavy Price For Indian Siege: Mishal Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Thousand of Kahsmiri women paying heavy price for Indian siege: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on Wednesday lamented that India was committing worst state terrorism and violence against millions of Kashmiri innocent Women including young girls in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She expressed these words on the occasion of International Women's day being celebrated today across the world including Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she said women's suffering had been doubled in IIOJK due to the consequences of the latest India offensive, as they have been enduring hard and complicated living conditions.

She said that besides sexual violence, the Kashmiri women had been suffering psychological and physical horrors at the hands of brutal Indian troops.

"Day by day, conditions of Kashmiri women in IIOJK are going from bad to worse," she added.

She said that the aim of international women's day is to raise awareness about the sufferings of Kashmiri widows and half-widows.

"The world must not forget the trauma Kashmiri widows and half-widows are enduring.

She urged the world must raise its voice over the plight of Kashmiri half-widows whose husbands have disappeared in the custody of Indian troops.

Thousands of women have lost their husbands, brothers and sons as they were martyred or subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian troops, she mentioned.

