Thousand policemen to be deployed to provide security to polio workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 1,000 police personnel would be deployed to provide security to 852 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began on January 24.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, the police mobile vans will be patrolling in the area where the polio workers will vaccinate the children.

In addition, the police have been deployed with polio vaccination teams during door-to-door vaccination drive.

The five-day polio immunization drive was aimed at vaccinating children under five years of age.

The health authorities have urged the people to cooperate with polio and health care teams.