UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousand Wheelchairs Enable Disabled Pilgrims To Perform Hajj 2019

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 AM

Thousand wheelchairs enable disabled pilgrims to perform Hajj 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Holy Hajj is obligatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially capable to perform it. Some worshipers with certain illnesses, injuries and disabilities are exempted, but insist on performing it anyway. One invention, that of the German watchmaker, Stephan Farffler, has made it easy for them to do so.

The Saudi government and private philanthropists have made thousands of wheelchairs available to Hajj pilgrims.

Through its social department, the Health Affairs Directorate in Makkah has provided some 819 wheelchairs of different types this year alone, worth SR229,320 (over $61,000). These included self-powered chairs for those who needed them, as well as assistants, Arab news reported.

Security forces assigned special paths at camps to the Jamarat for wheelchair users to ensure their safety while performing their Hajj rites. Boy scout volunteers have also exerted great effort in helping these pilgrims and those found exhausted after long treks.

Social contribution supervisor, Mahasen Shuaib, told Arab News: "The program includes many gifts and services to the pilgrims, including clothes and hundreds of thousands of drinking water bottles. These were all made available for all pilgrims in need." Saleh Abdussalam, a Hajj service company provider, said that private companies were also providing pilgrims in need with wheelchairs for free.

"They use them to go to Jamarat. We also help in grouping them during non-peak hours or when they like to go out. We have some 150 wheelchairs distributed in our camps."In islam, a disabled pilgrim can ask another pilgrim to do the stoning on their behalf. However, some pilgrims are keen to do it by themselves, despite all the difficulties they can go through.

Last year, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced the launch of an application to help elderly and sick pilgrims, who were estimated at about 250,000, electronically book wheelchairs.

Related Topics

Hajj Water German Company Saudi Makkah Muslim All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 August 2019

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

17 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

18 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

24 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

24 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.