ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Taking a step forward to curb unemployment from the country, Pakistan Post has started its first phase of internship programme for fresh graduates from all over the country where thousands of students are getting opportunity of working under supervision of experienced professionals for one month.

According to details, officials of Pakistan Post said this internship programme has been launched for the youth under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The objective of the internship program is to create maximum employment opportunities for youth. After the internship time, the participating graduates would be offered jobs in public and private sector on the basis of their experiences.

"We believe this internship programme will benefit fresh unemployed graduates".

The programme will initiate from 1200 post offices across the country where the young people will learn different skills that can help them start their own businesses or be a part of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan scheme, ptv news channel reported.

People between the age of 20 and 30 can apply for the internship. Those having done matriculation or graduation or equivalent degrees are eligible to apply.