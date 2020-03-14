UrduPoint.com
Thousands Attend Funeral Prayers Of Martyred Youth In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Despite restrictions, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of martyred youth, Mudassir Ahmed Butt, in Shutloo Rafiaabad area of Baramulla , in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Mudassir Ahmed Butt, who was a Hafiz-e-Quran and used to lead prayers at a mosque in Sopore, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Shutloo area of the district, yesterday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

People including women from adjacent villages raising pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans poured in to have a last glimpse of the martyred Imam at Shutloo. The mourners took the body of Mudassir Ahmed Butt to the martyrs' graveyard and laid him to rest amid sobs and tears.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled due to the shutdown in severalareas in protest against the killing of the Imam.

