Thousands Attend Grand Musical Concert Marking Independence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Grand Musical Concert, featuring performances of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi and other singers in connection with the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq, enthralled tens of thousands of people in Hyderabad late Friday night.
The event was organized by the Sindh Government in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, allowing free entry to the citizens so that they enjoy celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.
Kaifi Khalil, Akhtar Chenal, Taj Mastani, Young Stunners and many other famous singers and musicians performed on the stage a Rani Bagh.
The sprawling ground of Rani Bagh, the city's largest recreational facility, was lit up with colourful lights and the huge crowd seemed to be occupying every inch of the ground.
Despite such arrangements, disarray was also evident as a large number of male participants forcefully entered in the section reserved for the families.
Many media workers were also assaulted by the male crowd as it tried to enter the families portion.
Meanwhile, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in a statement here on Saturday congratulated the event's organizers for the successful show.
He observed that for the first time in many years the nation was celebrating the independence day with the onset of the month of August.
The minister said the celebrations were an expression of happiness of the nation over Marka-e-Haq.
Earlier while speaking at the concert the Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah congratulated the nation on celebrating 78th independence day.
He thanked the Arts Council of Pakistan's President Muhammad Ahmad Shah for organizing the great musical concert for the citizens of Hyderabad.
Shah praised the armed forces for defeating Indian aggression which paved the way for the Marka-e-Haq celebrations.
The Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, who was elected from Hyderabad, also expressed his views on the occasion.
Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbassi, DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo, DC Zainul Abedin Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and other officials also attended the show.
