Thousands Attend Second Day Of 19th KIBF
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM
The second day of the five-day Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) at the city’s Expo Center drew large crowds of book enthusiasts, including students, scholars, and literary figures
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The second day of the five-day Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) at the city’s Expo Center drew large crowds of book enthusiasts, including students, scholars, and literary figures.
Prominent attendees included Rafia Javed, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration Institutions; Dr. Farukh Raza, SSP East; Manzoor Shah, DSP East Headquarter; and Rizwan Abdul Sami, Chairman of the Jinnah Town Municipal Committee.
The Turkish stall at the fair, which offered free Islamic books to visitors, was a major attraction. Visitors expressed great interest in the Turkish books on display.
Mohammad, the representative of the Turkish stall, praised Pakistan as a "brotherly country" and expressed his admiration for the Pakistani people.
He also appreciated the interest shown by young Pakistanis in books, saying it was a source of great joy.
Rafia Javed, Emphasised the importance of books in the modern era. "Books are our foundation, and we must pass this foundation on to our new generation," she said.
Rizwan Abdul Sami, announced plans to bring students from all schools in his town to the book fair on its final day. He also pledged to allocate funds for this purpose.
Visitors to the fair praised the event, saying that books were the most basic and effective means of promoting human awareness and knowledge. They called for the book fair to be held twice a year.
Recent Stories
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike
Youth killed over love marriage dispute
Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores
Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..
Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest46 seconds ago
-
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort47 seconds ago
-
PSMA denies rumors of sugar price hike3 minutes ago
-
Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF3 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report6 minutes ago
-
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer6 minutes ago
-
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women5 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience31 minutes ago
-
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 202432 minutes ago
-
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana1 hour ago
-
AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters32 minutes ago
-
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation1 hour ago