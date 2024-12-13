Thousands attend second day of 19th KIBF

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The second day of the five-day Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) at the city’s Expo Center drew large crowds of book enthusiasts, including students, scholars, and literary figures.

Prominent attendees included Rafia Javed, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration Institutions; Dr. Farukh Raza, SSP East; Manzoor Shah, DSP East Headquarter; and Rizwan Abdul Sami, Chairman of the Jinnah Town Municipal Committee.

The Turkish stall at the fair, which offered free Islamic books to visitors, was a major attraction. Visitors expressed great interest in the Turkish books on display.

Mohammad, the representative of the Turkish stall, praised Pakistan as a "brotherly country" and expressed his admiration for the Pakistani people.

He also appreciated the interest shown by young Pakistanis in books, saying it was a source of great joy.

Rafia Javed, Emphasised the importance of books in the modern era. "Books are our foundation, and we must pass this foundation on to our new generation," she said.

Rizwan Abdul Sami, announced plans to bring students from all schools in his town to the book fair on its final day. He also pledged to allocate funds for this purpose.

Visitors to the fair praised the event, saying that books were the most basic and effective means of promoting human awareness and knowledge. They called for the book fair to be held twice a year.

