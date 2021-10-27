UrduPoint.com

Thousands Attend Solidarity Rally To Mark "Kashmir Black Day" In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Thousands attend solidarity rally to mark "Kashmir Black Day" in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Wednesday led a Kashmir solidarity rally to mark "Black Day" being observed in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on October 27 every year.

Rally was taken out from Commissioner office, Shahbaz building to office of the Post Master General at Thandi Sarak to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including civil society activists and the government employees participated the rally.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and brutal actions against innocent Kashmiris.

They chanted slogans of Kashmiris, "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan" and "Kashmiryoon Ko Azadi Do" and urged upon world community to take notice of gross human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said government and the people of Pakistan always reiterated complete diplomatic, moral and political support to the just struggle of the people of IIOJ&K who were under illegal occupation of India since last 75 years.

It was on this day when Indian Occupation forces invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the sub continent and aspiration of the people of Kashmir, Commissioner Baloch said and added that days are not far when illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will get freedom from Indian subjugation.

He appealed the world community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian army on innocent Kashmiris in occupied territory especially after revocation of special status of the disputed territory on August 2019.

The participants of the rally while holding banners and placards bearing slogans in favour of oppressed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against the state terrorism perpetrated by occupation forces.

The Additional Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner City and officers of different government departments were also among the participants of the rally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Army Civil Society Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August October 2019 Moral Post From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining Your Future’ initiative

1 minute ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs2.51

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricke ..

Pakistan not a safe team to play against in cricket: Shoaib Akhtar

13 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

13 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

Kashmir Black Day observed in northern Sindh

13 minutes ago
 Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged ..

Zuckerberg Sued by Ex-Household Staff for Alleged Harassment at Family Firm - Re ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.