Thousands attend solidarity rally to mark "Kashmir Black Day" in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Wednesday led a Kashmir solidarity rally to mark "Black Day" being observed in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on October 27 every year.

Rally was taken out from Commissioner office, Shahbaz building to office of the Post Master General at Thandi Sarak to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including civil society activists and the government employees participated the rally.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and brutal actions against innocent Kashmiris.

They chanted slogans of Kashmiris, "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan" and "Kashmiryoon Ko Azadi Do" and urged upon world community to take notice of gross human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch said government and the people of Pakistan always reiterated complete diplomatic, moral and political support to the just struggle of the people of IIOJ&K who were under illegal occupation of India since last 75 years.

It was on this day when Indian Occupation forces invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the sub continent and aspiration of the people of Kashmir, Commissioner Baloch said and added that days are not far when illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will get freedom from Indian subjugation.

He appealed the world community to take notice of atrocities being perpetrated by Indian army on innocent Kashmiris in occupied territory especially after revocation of special status of the disputed territory on August 2019.

The participants of the rally while holding banners and placards bearing slogans in favour of oppressed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against the state terrorism perpetrated by occupation forces.

The Additional Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner City and officers of different government departments were also among the participants of the rally.