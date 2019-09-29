UrduPoint.com
Thousands Attend Third Edition Of Grand Pakistan Festival In France

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Thousands attend third edition of Grand Pakistan Festival in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The third edition of mega Pakistan Festival in France on Sunday was dedicated to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Held in Sarcelles, a city in the suburbs of Paris, the festival was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan in France Moin ul Haque, member of French Parliament Francois Pupponi and Mayor of Sarcelles Patrick Haddad, said a press release received here.

Thousands of people from various walks of life including local French politicians and officials, diplomats, members of French civil society, media persons and expatriate Pakistanis attended the festival.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Ambassador thanked management committee of the Festival for successful organization of the event. He also praised the community's efforts in strongly advocating the cause of Kashmiris in France and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir.

Francoise Pupponi and Patrick Haddad, who also spoke on the occasion, thanked the Pakistani community for organizing the festival and termed it a valuable addition in the cultural landscape of France. The festival also provided the French people a rare chance to experience a mini Pakistan in France, they added.

Earlier, the young children sang patriotic songs and delivered speeches in solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The speakers called upon the international community to play its role to find a lasting solution to the decades old issue as per resolutions of the UNSC and aspiration of the Kashmiris people.

A number of stalls offering Pakistani food, products and traditional souvenirs also attracted the visitors.

Famous Pakistani singers Sahir Ali Bagha and Shagufta Awan, who were specially flown from Pakistan for the festival, enlightened the evening with heartwarming patriotic songs, sufi music and their famous numbers.

