Thousands challaned for traffic violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken action against 59646 people over violation of no-parking, plying vehicles without permit, registration, driving license, use of tinted glasses and over-speeding during the month of July, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The aim behind the operation was road safety, maintenance of the flow of traffic and implementation of the traffic laws in letter and spirit. In this, the traffic police also carried out a special awareness campaign regarding traffic laws in all sectors of the city.

During the awareness sessions, pamphlets are being distributed and special focus on highlighting the benefits and losses of the use of helmet, fastening of seat-belt and cell phone.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat has urged the motorists to motorcyclists to fasten their seat-belt and wear helmet respectively. Similarly, the people have also urged to follow traffic laws, beside adherence to lane-line and avoiding over-speeding.