Thousands children lost their fathers in last three decades in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :As Father's Day is being celebrated worldwide, today, thousands of fathers in occupied Kashmir have lost their sons at the hands of brutal Indian troops.

The third Sunday in June is celebrated as the Father's Day globally to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting.

While according to Kashmir Media Service in Indian occupied Kashmir, hundreds of youth have lost their eyesight due to the firing of lethal pellets by Indian troops on peaceful protesters.

Thousands of Kashmiri children are facing psychological trauma because of losing their fathers in the custody of the Indian Army or because of illegal detention in Indian jails.

The unending India's state terrorism over the past 31 years has rendered 107,792 children orphaned and 22,915 women widowed in the territory.