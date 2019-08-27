Thousands devotees pays homage at annual 'Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar' Urs

The annual celebrations marking the 777th Urs of great saint and first poet of Punjabi language Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started on Tuesday in Pakpattan with enthusiasm and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The annual celebrations marking the 777th Urs of great saint and first poet of Punjabi language Hazrat Baba Fareed-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started on Tuesday in Pakpattan with enthusiasm and fervor.

Like every year, this year too, thousands of devotees gathered at the shrine of Baba Farid in Pakpattan from different parts of the country to pay homage to the great Sufi saint.

Adequate arrangements have been made to facilitate the visitors, authorities said.

District Police Officer talking to private news channel said that strict security plan has been finalized for the Urs of Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar.

He said CCTV cameras have been installed from on all important routes leading towards the shrine.

"A control room has also been set up in the shrine to monitor the security situation.

Free food stalls and milk sabeel have been set up to serve the visiting devotees during the three-day celebrations.

Seminars, Mehfil-e-Naat and other spiritual meetings are being held to highlight message of religious tolerance, love, brotherhood.

Prayers are also being offered for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and liberation of occupied Kashmir at these meetings.

Police and rangers have been put on high alert to ensure peace during the event. Additional police force from nearby districts has been called to cooperate and augment the local police.

The devotees being allowed to enter the shrine through walk through gates and their checking by metal detectors at the entry points. Lady police constables would also be deputed in the premises reserved for women.

The day's proceedings began with 'Rasm-i-chadarposhi' at the shrine.