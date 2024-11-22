Thousands Examined At 3-day Medical Camps
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Health Department provided treatment facilities to thousands of people during three-day medical camps at 25 health centers of the district in connection with health week under CM Punjab revolutionary measure.
The health department set up 9 different counters of clinical history, basic examination, surgical screening, lungs examination, TB scanning, medical examination of pregnant women, and vaccination of children up to two years of age.
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on the last day of the camps visited Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan hospital and examined the working of the health camps.
He was briefed by CEO health Dr Asfand Yar about the health week and medical camps.
He said that camps were set up at THQ hospitals, rural and basic health centers.
