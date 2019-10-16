Thousands expected at Muslim Lifestyle Expo 2019 in Manchester

(@imziishan)

The Muslim Lifestyle Expo returns to Event City Manchester on the weekend of October 26 and 27

The Expo will welcome over 120 exhibitors from over 15 countries from as far and wide as Canada, Malaysia, France and Pakistan.

With modest fashion and the halal food industries leading the way, the Muslim lifestyle sectors are now recognised as one of the fastest moving consumer markets in the world growing at nearly double the rate of the global economy.

Rauf Mirza, Co-Founder of the Expo said, "With year-on-year growth in the lifestyle sectors, our Expo welcomes people to engage with a huge array of innovative products and services from top brands and high street Names, Asian Image reported .

"What makes our event attractive is the mix of exhibitors, modest fashion shows, seminars, live cookery demos and a feast of family friendly entertainment.

The variety on show is what is unique about the Expo." MLE events have won two national awards already, such as Event of the Year 2018 and is now a Finalist in the 'Best Live Event' category at the forthcoming 2019 Asian Media Awards.

Rauf Mirza said, "We are proud to have reached this milestone of our 5th consecutive Expo. As pioneers of Muslim Lifestyle events in the UK, we have proven the value and potential of this new consumer market with the ever-increasing demand for quality products and services for the Muslim audience.

Tahir Mirza, CEO and Co-Founder added- "In 2015, we wanted to prove the concept. We're immensely proud and humbled to have welcomed over 50,000 visitors and over 450 exhibitors since our first event. Since then we've established an event that promotes the tremendous contribution of British Muslims to UK society. "