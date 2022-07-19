UrduPoint.com

Thousands Flock Heritage Sites During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan National Monument and Lok Virsa became two of the most attractive points for the dwellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as thousands of people flocked to the heritage places during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

As many as 6, 775 people visited Pakistan National Monument Museum whereas 4,094 thronged Pakistan National Heritage Museum at Lok Virsa, an official told APP on Monday.

He said both the sites became the most appealing tourist spots during Eid holidays as people had enough time to bring their children at museum and other recreational places.

However, some visitors said that they had come to the recreational points to enjoy Eid, adding that the government should work more to facilitate visitors by making arrangements for cleanliness, water coolers, parking lots and other facilities.

They said that monitoring and checking of prices and quality of food items at cafeterias should also be ensured as some owners of canteens were fleecing the people and selling substandard food items.

