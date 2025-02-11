Open Menu

Thousands Gather For 2-day Urs Celebrations Of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi In Mirpur

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025

Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur

The two-day Urs celebrations of renowned spiritual leader Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, also known as Damri Wali Sarkar, will begin tomorrow, February 12, at his mausoleum in Khari Sharif, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

The celebrations organized by the State Auqaf Department, will feature traditional religious solemnity and reverence, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Tuesday.

The celebrations organized by the State Auqaf Department, will feature traditional religious solemnity and reverence, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Tuesday.

A local holiday has been declared in Mirpur district on February 13 to facilitate pilgrims' attendance at the concluding ceremonies. Thousands of devotees from across AJK and Pakistan are expected to attend the Urs celebrations, which will include the ablution of the shrine, floral wreaths and special prayers for the stability, integrity, and prosperity of Pakistan and the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan and religious scholars will pay tribute to Baba Peera Shah Ghazi's remarkable services in preaching and promoting islam in the subcontinent. The celebrations will also feature mystic poetry and speeches by prominent scholars and poets.

To ensure a peaceful and secure environment, extra security arrangements have been made, with additional police deployed at Khari Sharif. The authorities have also made special arrangements to facilitate pilgrims, including accommodation and transportation.

