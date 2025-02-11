Thousands Gather For 2-day Urs Celebrations Of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi In Mirpur
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
The two-day Urs celebrations of renowned spiritual leader Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, also known as Damri Wali Sarkar, will begin tomorrow, February 12, at his mausoleum in Khari Sharif, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The two-day Urs celebrations of renowned spiritual leader Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, also known as Damri Wali Sarkar, will begin tomorrow, February 12, at his mausoleum in Khari Sharif, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The celebrations organized by the State Auqaf Department, will feature traditional religious solemnity and reverence, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Tuesday.
A local holiday has been declared in Mirpur district on February 13 to facilitate pilgrims' attendance at the concluding ceremonies. Thousands of devotees from across AJK and Pakistan are expected to attend the Urs celebrations, which will include the ablution of the shrine, floral wreaths and special prayers for the stability, integrity, and prosperity of Pakistan and the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.
Eminent Ulema, Naat Khawan and religious scholars will pay tribute to Baba Peera Shah Ghazi's remarkable services in preaching and promoting islam in the subcontinent. The celebrations will also feature mystic poetry and speeches by prominent scholars and poets.
To ensure a peaceful and secure environment, extra security arrangements have been made, with additional police deployed at Khari Sharif. The authorities have also made special arrangements to facilitate pilgrims, including accommodation and transportation.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
AI key driver of future strategies in Gulf countries: Raymond Khoury
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting with President of Sri Lanka
Bilateral Meeting of Prime Minister with his Kuwaiti Counterpart
Meeting with UAE Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Seychelles
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid attend World Govern ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Syrian FM discuss enhancing relations
Jordan marks record 1.32mn GCC visitors in 2024
Responsible practice in coffee takes centre stage at World of Coffee Dubai 2025
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trad ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s Rich Culture2 minutes ago
-
Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur5 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq5 minutes ago
-
IHC promotes 3 AD&SJ judges to next grade5 minutes ago
-
Workshop on Global Environmental Challenges held at SBBU5 minutes ago
-
5000 personnel to perform security duties during tri-nation cricket12 minutes ago
-
PRCS and Ministry of Climate Change to strengthen collaboration for climate resilience5 minutes ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after concluding two-day UAE visit15 minutes ago
-
Chairman District Council Sukkur calls on Faryal Talpur at Zardari House11 minutes ago
-
PTI causing unnecessary chaos in parliamentary proceedings: Sardar Yousuf11 minutes ago
-
PM calls for strengthening of climate financing, technology sharing12 minutes ago
-
Traders demand to take business community on board during anti-encroachment drive5 minutes ago