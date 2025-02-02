Open Menu

Thousands Gather To Commemorate Birth Anniversary Of Imam Hussain (AS) In Kachai Hassan Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Thousands gather to commemorate birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) in Kachai Hassan Khel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A grand and spiritually charged program was organized in Kachai Hassan Khel on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event, which took place on the 3rd of Shaban, drew a large crowd of scholars, Zakirin-e-Ahlul-Bayt, and devotees of Imam Hussain (AS).

The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH), setting the tone for a faith-inspiring evening. Renowned Zakirin-e-Ahlul-Bayt delivered passionate speeches, highlighting the exemplary life of Imam Hussain (AS), his unwavering commitment to justice, and his ultimate sacrifice in Karbala.

Participants expressed their deep reverence for the great Imam, reaffirming their pledge to follow in his footsteps. The gathering concluded with special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, the security and progress of Pakistan, and the prosperity of the Islamic world.

This spiritual gathering illuminated the hearts of the participants with the warmth of faith and the light of love for the Ahlul Bayt, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

