Thousands Gather To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:47 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Thousands of people including students gathered at different places in district Sialkot on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.
They offered special prayers after Juma prayers and took out a rally for Kashmiris.
They chanted anti-India slogans and demanded freedom of Kashmir from Indian rule.
They were carrying national flags, AJK flags and placards. Students and teachers staged demonstration in favour of Kashmiri brethren.