Thousands Gather To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:47 PM

Thousands gather to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Thousands of people including students gathered at different places in district Sialkot on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Thousands of people including students gathered at different places in district Sialkot on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

They offered special prayers after Juma prayers and took out a rally for Kashmiris.

They chanted anti-India slogans and demanded freedom of Kashmir from Indian rule.

They were carrying national flags, AJK flags and placards. Students and teachers staged demonstration in favour of Kashmiri brethren.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

