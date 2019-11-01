Thousands gather to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Thousands of people including students gathered at different places in district Sialkot on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Thousands of people including students gathered at different places in district Sialkot on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

They offered special prayers after Juma prayers and took out a rally for Kashmiris.

They chanted anti-India slogans and demanded freedom of Kashmir from Indian rule.

They were carrying national flags, AJK flags and placards. Students and teachers staged demonstration in favour of Kashmiri brethren.