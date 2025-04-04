Open Menu

Thousands Gather To Pay Tribute To Shaheed ZA Bhutto On His 47th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Thousands of supporters and workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Friday gathered in Sukkur to pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 47th death anniversary.

The procession, led by Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, began from Sukkur and headed towards Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the final resting place of Bhutto.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, in a media talk, reiterated the PPP's commitment to upholding the rights of the people of Sindh and vowed to continue the struggle for democracy and social justice.

He also highlighted the current water crisis in Sindh and the party's efforts to address the issue.

The procession, which began from Sukkur, is one of the largest in the country, with thousands of workers and supporters participating. The rally is being led by prominent PPP leaders, including Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, and MNA Noman islam Sheikh.

As the procession reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the participants paid their respects to Bhutto and his family members, who are buried there. The event is a testament to Bhutto's enduring legacy and the impact he had on the people of Pakistan.

