Thousands leave for Islamabad in solidarity with PM Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Hundreds of thousands workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts on Sunday came out on roads and marched to central metropolis for attending the biggest public meeting "Ammar bil Maroof".

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Interior, Shaukat Ali was leading the caravan comprising of more than 50 vehicles wherein large number of PTI workers and supporters from NA-31 and PK-78 participated.

Talking to reporters, Shaukat Ali said that the public meeting would be the largest one in the history of the country and would have a great impact. He said that the impact of the largest rally against corrupt gang would be visible for those who moved so-called no-confidence motion.

Similarly, hundreds of vehicles were on roads under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra from Hayatabad and adjoining areas. Taimur Jhagra said that the PTI public show would break records of all previous meetings as they believed in power of people and supremacy of truth.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi and Chairman DDAC Kohat were leading huge crowd from district Kohat.

Shehryar Afridi said that today's mammoth Jalsa was a battle for Pakistan and not for PTI. It's a battle for the future of our nation, he added.

Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir was accompanied by huge crowd from PK-111, North Waziristan on way to Islamabad to show real attachment with their beloved leader Imran Khan.

"We all should repose confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and express solidarity with our leader", he remarked.

In district Chitral, a large number of PTI workers led by Abdul Latif left for Islamabad, yesterday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Minorities Affairs, Wazirzada Kelash while bidding farewell to the caravan, said that they would prove that Imran Khan would make the gang of thieves accountable.

He asked Bilawal Zardari to first consider the performance of PPP's government and the workers of his party then talk about the campaign against inflation. During the PPP era, work on the Lowari Tunnel was stopped and the resources were shifted to other projects in Punjab province, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Provincial Ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwan Kamran Bangash said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan like a solid rock as they believed that he was the only leader who could address their problems and take the country out of existing challenges. Referring to the recently held successful meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the Federal capital, he said the Prime Minister has emerged as strong political leader who united the Muslim Ummah.