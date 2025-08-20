Thousands Lodge Complaints At Rain Emergency Cell In Governor House
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:16 PM
The Rain Emergency Cell set up at Governor House has been flooded with complaints from citizens affected by the recent heavy rains
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Rain Emergency Cell set up at Governor House has been flooded with complaints from citizens affected by the recent heavy rains.
According to a news release on Wednesday, thousands of people approached the cell to highlight their problems, with hundreds reporting issues of poor drainage, prolonged power outages, and uncleared stormwater drains.
Many residents complained that stagnant rainwater had entered their homes and shops, causing significant damage.
On the instructions of the Governor of Sindh, the complaints were immediately relayed to deputy commissioners, the Water board, K-Electric, and other relevant departments for urgent action.
Governor Sindh assured citizens that they are not alone in this difficult time and said the doors of Governor House remain open to resolve their problems. He further advised people to contact the emergency helpline 1366 for complaints or emergencies.
