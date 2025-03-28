Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Thousands March in Sukkur to Show Solidarity with Palestine

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A massive rally was organized in Sukkur to commemorate Al-Quds Day here on Friday expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli atrocities.

The event, led by Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee Sukkur, Allama Syed Mithal Shah Naqvi, began at the Jamia Hyderi Mosque and concluded at the Sukkur Press Club.

Participants, including scholars, women, and children, gathered in large numbers to denounce Israeli aggression and express support for the oppressed people of Palestine. The rally transformed into a protest demonstration upon reaching the press club, where leaders addressed the crowd.

Speakers, including General Secretary of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan Sindh, Chaudhry Azhar Hassan, and President of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan Sukkur, Mohsin Sajjad Utra Advocate, strongly condemned Israel's brutal actions in Gaza.

They praised the resilience and bravery of the Palestinian people, saying their determination has astonished the world and exposed Israel's atrocities.

The leaders emphasized that the Palestinian struggle is not just a national issue, but a matter of humanity and Islamic values.

They urged the international community to recognize the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to take concrete steps to end Israeli occupation.

The protest concluded with the burning of the Israeli flag and chants against Israel.

The event was attended by various national organizations and prominent figures, including Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, President of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University.

