Open Menu

Thousands Muslims Sit In 'Aetikaf' Across Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Thousands Muslims sit in 'Aetikaf' across Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Thousands Muslims sat in “Aetikaf” (Seclusion) before Maghrib prayers on Friday at hundreds of mosques of the mega city of Karachi for which special arrangements had been made for the devotees in these Masajid.

A large number of believers had already registered themselves for Aetkaf in mosques where they spend blessed moments of worship for last 10 days/nights of Ramadan, observing their fasting and performing special prayers.

The hundreds of mosques including, Memon Masjid Boulton Market, Faizan-e-Madina old Sabzi Mandi, Binoria Town mosque, Darul Amjadia Memon Society, Darul Uloom Korangi, Jamia Rasheedia North Karachi, Madani mosque Garden, Masjid Ibrahim, Maryam mosque Manzoor Colony, Baitul Mukkaram Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quba Masjid, Makki Masjid, Thanvi Masjid and other mosques made arrangements for believers to spend their Aetikaf period where they would be provided all required facilities.

According to scholars, this act of worship has the status of obligatory sufficiency which is performed by one person in any population and fulfills the duty of the entire neighbourhood.

Aetikaf means to restrain oneself or stop, while according to Sharia, Aetikaf means staying in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Recent Stories

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

36 minutes ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

51 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

1 hour ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

3 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan