Thousands Muslims Sit In 'Aetikaf' Across Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Thousands Muslims sat in “Aetikaf” (Seclusion) before Maghrib prayers on Friday at hundreds of mosques of the mega city of Karachi for which special arrangements had been made for the devotees in these Masajid.
A large number of believers had already registered themselves for Aetkaf in mosques where they spend blessed moments of worship for last 10 days/nights of Ramadan, observing their fasting and performing special prayers.
The hundreds of mosques including, Memon Masjid Boulton Market, Faizan-e-Madina old Sabzi Mandi, Binoria Town mosque, Darul Amjadia Memon Society, Darul Uloom Korangi, Jamia Rasheedia North Karachi, Madani mosque Garden, Masjid Ibrahim, Maryam mosque Manzoor Colony, Baitul Mukkaram Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quba Masjid, Makki Masjid, Thanvi Masjid and other mosques made arrangements for believers to spend their Aetikaf period where they would be provided all required facilities.
According to scholars, this act of worship has the status of obligatory sufficiency which is performed by one person in any population and fulfills the duty of the entire neighbourhood.
Aetikaf means to restrain oneself or stop, while according to Sharia, Aetikaf means staying in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramadan.
