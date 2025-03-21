Open Menu

Thousands Observe Itikaf Across Pakistan As Last Ten Days Of Ramadan Starts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:53 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Marh 21st, 2025) As the final ten days of Ramadan commence, the millions of Muslims across Pakistan have started observing Itikaf (spiritual retreat).

A large number of worshippers have entered Itikaf in mosques across the country.

With the 21st night of Ramadan falling today, special night vigils would be observed to seek Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree).

During the odd nights of the last ten days, Muslims will spend the nights in worship, supplicating before Allah. Those in I'tikaf will remain in seclusion until the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The reports showed that the major mosques across the country have received more Itikaf applicants than their capacity allows. Many worshippers from different cities have arrived at Data Darbar Mosque in Lahore for Itikaf where only 2,000 fortunate individuals would be accommodated.

To maintain security and organization, the ID cards with photos and details would be issued to all participants, and entry into the Itikaf hall would not be permitted without an official card.

The arrangements for Sehr (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking fast) have been made by the philanthropists, with food safety teams regularly inspecting the meals.

For the convenience of worshippers, the medical camps would be set up in the Itikaf hall, with healthcare staff available 24/7. The security measures include CCTV surveillance at entry and exit points of Data Darbar while a control room has also been established inside the mosque to monitor activities.

