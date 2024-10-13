Thousands Of Accused Involved In Dacoity, Murder Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the police are
conducting a vigorous crackdown against heinous crimes across the province.
Thousands of suspects involved in serious offences such as robbery, murder, rape, and kidnapping
had been apprehended this year.
According to a Punjab police spokesperson, 245 suspects involved in double or multiple murders,
245 in robbery-cum-murder cases, 1,198 in gang rape, and six suspects in rape-cum-murder cases
had been arrested across the province, including Lahore.
The spokesperson said that police teams had also arrested 112 suspects involved in kidnapping
for ransom, 2,069 accused involved in child abuse and 1,016 accused involved in abduction
children cases.
In the provincial capital, an intensive crackdown was ongoing, resulting in the arrest of hundreds
of suspects, including 14 involved in double or multiple murders, 19 in robbery-cum-murder,
41 in gang rape, and 180 in child abuse cases. In Lahore, six suspects involved in kidnapping
for ransom and 352 accused involved in missing and abducting children had
been apprehended.
The IG Punjab directed the continuation of the crackdown to further reduce serious crimes.
He instructed the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to personally
supervise the crackdown on serious and organized crimes.
