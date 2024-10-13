Open Menu

Thousands Of Accused Involved In Dacoity, Murder Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Thousands of accused involved in dacoity, murder arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the police are

conducting a vigorous crackdown against heinous crimes across the province.

Thousands of suspects involved in serious offences such as robbery, murder, rape, and kidnapping

had been apprehended this year.

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, 245 suspects involved in double or multiple murders,

245 in robbery-cum-murder cases, 1,198 in gang rape, and six suspects in rape-cum-murder cases

had been arrested across the province, including Lahore.

The spokesperson said that police teams had also arrested 112 suspects involved in kidnapping

for ransom, 2,069 accused involved in child abuse and 1,016 accused involved in abduction

children cases.

In the provincial capital, an intensive crackdown was ongoing, resulting in the arrest of hundreds

of suspects, including 14 involved in double or multiple murders, 19 in robbery-cum-murder,

41 in gang rape, and 180 in child abuse cases. In Lahore, six suspects involved in kidnapping

for ransom and 352 accused involved in missing and abducting children had

been apprehended.

The IG Punjab directed the continuation of the crackdown to further reduce serious crimes.

He instructed the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to personally

supervise the crackdown on serious and organized crimes.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Kidnapping Punjab Robbery

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

21 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

22 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

22 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan