Thousands Of Children Take Out Rally In Solidarity With Palestine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Thousands of children take out rally in solidarity with Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Thousands of children took out a rally here on Thursday against Israel's bombing of Gaza, assuring their moral support to the innocent people.

The rally, which began from Centaurs Chowk and culminated near Faisal Mosque was arranged by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The participants were carrying banners and placards, inscribed with slogans such as “Free Palestine”, "Down with Israel," and "Stop genocide in Palestine”.

Addressing the participants Ameer JI, Siraj-ul-Haq demanded an immediate end to Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip.

“Gaza has become a graveyard. This gathering is a message for the oppressors that they must stop genocide,” he added.

He said Israel was targetting civilians and infrastructure in densely populated civilian areas, which constituted war crimes.

The ameer said there was no respite for the people of Palestine, who had been enduring worst violence of modern age for the past several days.

He demanded that murderers and oppressors should be punished for their crimes against humanity.

He asked people to boycott all products of Israel.

He also called on international community to play its role for stopping bombing on Palestine.

He said that so far the world had abjectly failed to protect Gaza’s hapless citizens from Israel’s attacks.

More Stories From Pakistan