'Thousands of Chinese language experts needed in country'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Thousands of Chinese language professionals and interpreters are needed in future to meet the needs after China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are completed in the country.

This was stated by former member of Punjab government scholarship selection committee and Chinese language expert Kamran Chaudhry while talking to APP on Sunday.

He said that there was a great scope for Chinese language interpreters and translators in the country, adding that the country needed thousands of Chinese language experts in future as thousands of Chinese experts of different fields are expected to visit Pakistan to work on the CPEC projects.

He said that at initial stage, the Punjab government had sent people to China for learning the language, but in future, he added, several Chinese language institutes are expected to work in Pakistan where Chinese language would be taught besides preparation of master trainers.

To a question, Kamran said that a few number of medium level interpreters were available in the country but master trainers were the major need of the hour for language teaching.

He urged the youth to learn Chinese language, adding that it was not a difficult language and one could learn it easily if one focuses on it with dedication.

He said that Chinese language is a language of sharp-minded people, adding that wages for the Chinese professionals are very attractive.

He said that almost all big universities and institutions are teaching Chinese langauge; however, more professional trainers are needed to teach the language in a better way.

Kamran Chaudhry has worked as interpreter of former prime ministers and presidents of Pakistan in the past.