MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Thousands of citizens from different walks of life attended Chehlam ceremony of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs Malik Aamir Dogar's mother held here at Malik Salahuddin Dogar Park on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded Dogar family over their matchless services towards the people. The services of Dogar family were not hidden from anyone, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Nazim-e-Ala Jamat-e-Ahl Sunnat Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi also spoke and highlighted different aspects of parents love for their children. Malik Aamir Dogar got important status due to prayers of his mother, said Farooq Khan Saeedi.

Aamir Dogar thanked citizens for participating in the Chehlum ceremony .

The foreign minister also prayed for elevation of the ranks of the deceased.

The ceremony was also attended by parliamentarians from across the region.