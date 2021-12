Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of Aamir Dogar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Thousands of citizens from different walks of life attended funeral prayer of mother of chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, at Salahuddin Park on Tuesday.

Known islamic scholar Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi led the funeral prayer.

Parliamentarians Malik Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Ibrahim Khan, Nawab Sher Waseer, Shaukat Bhatti, Haji Imtiaz, Chaudhary Faqeer Muhammad, Mehr Irshad Sial, provincial minister Jehanzeb Khichi, MPAs Haji Javed Akhtr Ansari, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Syed Mujtuba Gilani and many other known political figures, and citizens joined the last ritual. The deceased was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard.