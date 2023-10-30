Thousands of citizens attend funeral prayer of Asim Jameel

Thousands of citizens attended the funeral prayer of Asim Jameel, the son of known Islamic scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel at village Aariwala (Raeesabad), some 10 kilometer away from Tehsil Mian Channu, on Monday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Thousands of citizens attended the funeral prayer of Asim Jameel, the son of known Islamic scholar Moulana Tariq Jameel at village Aariwala (Raeesabad), some 10 kilometer away from Tehsil Mian Channu, on Monday night.

Moulana Tariq Jameel led the funeral prayer. Citizens from different parts of the country attended the funeral prayer.

Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq, along with a delegation of JI leadership also joined the funeral prayer. Season politicians including Makhdoom Javed Hashmi and people from different walks of life attended the last ritual.

On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made by the law enforces. Asim Jameel was suffering with severe depression and he ended his life on Sunday evening.